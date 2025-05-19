Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing as advocates prepare for packed beaches this Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Sea turtle nesting season began a few weeks ago. Sea turtle advocates are asking beachgoers to flatten sand when they leave and follow other tips to keep turtles safe. Last year, there was a total of 685 nests identified on Anna Maria Island which produced over 20,000 hatchlings.



With Memorial Day weekend around the corner and turtle nesting season already underway making sure marine life goes undisturbed is top of mind for the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch organization.

"Turtles are out there. Potentially nesting in some areas and they can get spooked by people. And you may not even notice that they're there," Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch Executive Director Kristen Mazzarella said.

Turtle nesting season kicked off a few weeks ago. The first nest was spotted by the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch group in the first week of May. There are now 49 loggerhead sea turtle nests on the island.

"Usually, we have a trickle of nests coming in for the first few weeks, but the second week we just got slammed with turtles," Mazzarella said. "So, the turtles are here and they are nesting and we expect to see a pretty good season this year. I'm hoping that it's. It could be as big as last year, who knows?"

Last year, there were a total of 685 nests identified on the island which produced over 20,000 hatchlings.

As Mazzarella explained, turtles use light as a cue to find the water by searching for the brightest horizon, which is why flashlights and other lights on the beach can be confusing for hatchings.

"If you have to use a light, use a red LED and point it directly down. If you do happen to see a sea turtle, that's really awesome. But please give them a lot of space. Keep at least 20 feet behind the turtle. Don't be in their line of sight," Mazzarella said.

Last week, the group recorded 50 false crawls, which is when a female comes ashore to nest but abandons the attempt and goes back in the water without laying eggs. Mazzarella says that sometimes it could mean the turtle was disturbed by someone or something.

"It's best to leave the beach nice and flat for the turtles. So, flatten those sandcastles, fill in your holes really well. In addition to that. You can take any of the equipment that you have brought out to the beach as well as any of your trash. With you when you leave. So don't leave anything that they can get entangled in," Mazzarella explained.

