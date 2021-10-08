Search continues for fugitive who never showed up for vehicular homicide trial

article

Bill and Jane Swartz were 30 seconds away from their Tampa home when they were killed by a racing driver. Now, prosecutors say the man responsible is a fugitive on the run.

Joseph Obregon skipped town two weeks ago and is nowhere in sight.

The Swartzs’ niece, Nicole Brown, says she's not surprised. Brown says justice for her family is delayed until he is caught and is sent away to prison.

It's been nearly four years since the couple was killed but, for Nicole, time has not healed the pain of losing her Aunt Jane.

"She took care of everyone around her. She was the nurse, the medical professional for everyone. She was very much like a second mother to my brother and I," she said tearfully.

Two weeks ago, Obregon passed on a plea deal of 18 years in prison and instead agreed to go to trial – then fled.

"Coward. What other word is there for it," Brown offered.

Prosecutors say Obregon is trying to run away from his past.

On December 5, 2017, Obregon is accused of spinning his tires and revving his engine on his 2012 Dodge Ram pickup and racing another pickup truck on Sligh Avenue in Tampa.

They say he slammed into a Toyota Rav4, which caused it to hit a TECO pole, killing Bill instantly. Jane died 46 days later from her injuries.

Now, Brown urges Obregon and his family to do the right thing.

"Don't help him, don't help conceal him for what he did. Let him answer for what he did," urged Brown.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest. The Hillsborough sheriff’s fugitive task force is actively searching for him.

Obregon faces vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges.