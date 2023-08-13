Search efforts intensifying for Auburndale woman Tonya Whipp, who's been missing for over 2 months

On Sunday, dozens of volunteers braved the scorching heat to trek through the wooded terrain and water surrounding Lake Blue Park in search of Tonya Whipp.

Among them were Tonya's aunts, sister, and cousins. Unfortunately, they didn't find anything and are trying to remain as hopeful as possible.

"It's been really, really hard, with each passing day and every new week that starts, just not knowing where she's at is torturous," Tonya's aunt, Lisa Textor, said. "When we're out there, you just hope you'll find some little clue, something that's just gonna be one step closer to bringing her home to us."

It was the third search party organized by the local non-profit, We Are the Essentials.

Made up of retired law enforcement investigators and military service men and women, they've worked closely with Tonya's family and separately, but coinciding with Auburndale police digging for information.

"I think we all believe that Tonya is in this town," said We Are the Essentials co-creator, Billy Lane. "We believe these searches are going to give us clues."

Police recently upgraded Whipp's status from missing to missing and endangered, increasing the urgency.

She was reported missing from Auburndale in late June, but her family says they hadn't from her since May.

Whipp had just moved back to the area to be closer to them before she disappeared.

She left behind her car, purse and her beloved dog.

"That's why it's so heart-wrenching," Lisa added. "We know Tonya and she would never do this. She would call us if she had a way to a phone."

Tonya's family and community will not give up until they find her.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering up a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you know anything about where Whipp is, Auburndale Police urges you to call them.