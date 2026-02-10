Search underway for SUV involved in fatal Bradenton hit-and-run: FHP

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a person who drove off after striking and killing a 74-year-old Bradenton man on Monday night. The suspected hit-and-run vehicle is possibly a dark gray or black Toyota RAV4 or a Toyota 4-Runner. It is currently unclear who had the right of way during the crash.



The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a person who drove off after striking and killing a 74-year-old Bradenton man on Monday night.

What we know:

Investigators say that the victim was using a marked crosswalk on 60th Avenue West near Flamingo Boulevard when he was struck.

The suspected hit-and-run vehicle is possibly a dark gray or black Toyota RAV4 or a Toyota 4-Runner.

After the crash, the driver allegedly pulled into the Flamingo Garden Apartment complex and stopped briefly.

Instead of rendering aid or calling for help, FHP says that the driver traveled through the complex, re-entered 60th Avenue West, and drove west.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear who had the right of way during the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run crash is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP (*347) or remain anonymous by contacting Manatee County Crime Stoppers.