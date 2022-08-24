Second suspect at Odessa daycare center arrested after being caught on camera abusing child, deputies say

article

Days after arresting the co-owner of the Children's Land of Imagination Academy, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher and employee at the school after they say she was seen on surveillance video physically abusing a child.

According to HCSO, Tara Ballou, 28, is seen on the video forcefully pushing and pulling a child’s arms, legs, head and neck with her hands as she tried to put the kid down for a nap.

Deputies say the child victim was crying and flailing their legs throughout the incident, which happened approximately half an hour before her boss and co-owner of the daycare center Rong Liu, did something similar to a child to get him to go to sleep.

PREVIOUS: Odessa daycare owner arrested for abusing children in her care after 2-month investigation, deputies say

Ballou was arrested on Tuesday and charged with child abuse four days after Liu was arrested on child abuse charges.

Rong Liu and Tara Ballou are facing child abuse charges after surveillance video showed them abusing children at a daycare center. Expand

"The arrest of a second person in this case shows the dedication our investigators have in seeking out those who harm the innocent and vulnerable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The video is hard to watch but gives us a clear view of the mistreatment happening under their watch. We ask all parents who feel their children may have been victims of abuse at this daycare to talk with our detectives."

READ: TPD: Tampa man fled to Tennessee after murder of 1-year-old

Anyone with information about this case, or who feels their child may be a victim of abuse is asked to call HCSO at (813) 247-8200.