Semi-truck crash in Polk County spills wood across road, sends driver to hospital

A rollover crash involving a semi-truck caused traffic delays along a stretch of SR 60 in Polk County on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at 4025 SR 60 in the Lake Wales area.

The driver went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to deputies.

Investigators say wood spilled across the eastbound lanes, blocking traffic, while crews also worked to contain a diesel fuel leak.