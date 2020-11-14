Senator Rick Scott to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19

article

Florida's U.S. Senator Rick Scott announced on Twitter Saturday that he would be quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In his Tweet, Scott said that after arriving in Florida Friday night he came in contact with the individual who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. He went on to say that he was tested for the novel coronavirus Saturday morning and received a negative result.

Scott also said he does not have any symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution, the senator said he will be quarantining.

As of Saturday, Florida reported a total of 875,096 COVID-19 cases in the state, which is up more than 4,500 from Friday. The state is also reporting more than 17,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

