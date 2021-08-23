Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas Park police investigating serious crash involving bicyclist

By FOX 13 news staff
Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A bicyclist was involved in a serious crash in Pinellas Park, police said.

The crash occurred Monday morning on Bryan Dairy Road near U.S. Highway 19 North. Pinellas Park police said the collision involved one vehicle and a bicyclist. Officials haven't specified the extent of injuries for the bicyclist or the driver involved.

Westbound traffic of Bryan Dairy Road was closed at the U.S. 19 intersection for the investigation, but police reopened the roadway around 10 a.m. 

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.