Desperate search for missing Florida woman last seen with estranged husband: 'He was trying to kill me'

A 37-year-old woman is missing, and her family fears for her safety as she was last seen with her estranged husband – who is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a different incident.



Shakeira Rucker has not been heard from since Saturday, November 11. According to the Winter Springs Police Department, she is believed to have left her home with her estranged husband, Cory Hill.

Hill, 51, was arrested on Monday for a separate incident in Orange County, and is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and burglary.

"He was trying to kill me," said Angel Milligan.

According to Milligan, she and Hill used to date, and they lived together. Milligan said she broke things off in September, after speaking with Rucker.

"She’s like, ‘Hey, do you know he’s married?’, I’m like, ‘no, all I know is so far he’s telling me he’s out of town at work’," Milligan recalled.

Milligan said she filed an injunction against Hill, so she was surprised to see him at her house on Sunday, November 12. Her surprise turned to terror when she said he pulled out a gun.

"He said, ‘Don’t run now’… that was the first words out of his mouth, ‘Don’t run now’… and at that point, I went to turn my back to run in the house and all you hear is gunshots," Milligan said. "I felt the wind of like two of them graze past my face as I’m running."

Photos of the scene show bullet holes in the walls and a smashed window.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Shakeira Rucker has not been heard from since Saturday, November 11. According to the Winter Springs Police Department, she is believed to have left her home with her estranged husband, Cory Hill.

"Why? That’s all I really want to know," said Milligan. "Why?"

News that Rucker was with Hill, less than 24 hours before bullets started flying through her front door, left Milligan with an uneasy feeling. She said she hopes Rucker is found safe, but fears the worst.

Anyone with information on Shakeira Rucker’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Tracy Fugate with the Winter Springs Police Department at (407) 327-6561 or tfugate@winterspringsfl.org or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).