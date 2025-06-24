Sheriff Grady Judd gives details on largest fentanyl bust in Polk County history
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a news conference Tuesday morning to give details on what the Polk County Sheriff's Office calls the largest fentanyl seizure in the county's history.
PCSO says the investigation involved two Mexican cartels.
Detectives worked with investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa and Phoenix Offices, U.S. Border Patrol, Auburndale Police Department, Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service from the Tampa and Phoenix offices.
No further details were released ahead of Judd's news conference, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.
This story is being updated.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
