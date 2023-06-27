Sheriff Grady Judd takes 150 kids fishing

A summer tradition returned to Polk County Tuesday morning, giving children the opportunity to bait a hook, cast a line, and catch a lot of big fish with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and his deputies.

In partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc., Sheriff Judd hosted about 150 children at a lake outside the department's operation center in Winter Haven for the ninth annual "Fishing with Judd" event.

According to PCSO, the children were selected by Community Oriented Policing (COP) deputies who patrol and interact with residents to prevent, suppress, and fight crime.

Children fish with Sheriff Grady Judd.

"These areas tend to be comprised of lower socioeconomic neighborhoods where the quality of life challenges exist, including relatively higher crime rates. Children in these areas can be at higher risk for delinquency and scholastic under-performance," the agency said. "COPs deputies interact with children, families, residents, and businesses in their assigned communities, building a good rapport and working with them to lower crime and improve quality of life."

Sheriff Judd says the lake was seeded with small fish a few years ago, and since no one fishes in it throughout the year, there's plenty for the kids to catch.

For many of them, it's the first time they've ever picked up a fishing pole, and Sheriff Judd says watching their smiles when they reel in a catfish or bass, is priceless.

A girl holds a up a fish she caught during a Fishin' with Judd event.

"We have children here who don't get to go to summer camp, they've never fished before, or they don't have family that spends time teaching them to do this," Sheriff Judd said.

After the fishing, Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc. provided lunch for the kids, and each child got to take home a pole and tackle box.