Shooting in Bradenton arcade parking lot leaves one dead, police search for homicide suspect

article

A 34-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Gold Rush Arcade parking lot on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies say that at about 2:30 a.m., they were called to the Gold Rush Arcade at 5107 14th Street West.

READ: Suspect in Winter Haven Circle K armed robbery arrested, police say

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies say they secured the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg before EMS took him to the hospital where he passed away.

READ: Two women charged after fatal Pinellas Park hit-and-run, police say

The parking lot is used for overflow parking from the Touch of Class Night Club at night, according to authorities.

No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.