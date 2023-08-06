Suspect in Winter Haven Circle K armed robbery arrested, police say

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Circle K in Winter Haven on Sunday.

Deputies say the robbery took place at the Circle K at 4980 Spirit Lake Road at 2:57 a.m.

According to authorities, Keith Rhoden approached an employee outside the store, pointed a gun at him, and ordered the employee to take him to the register.

Rhoden took money from the register and stole Black & Mild cigars and a bottle of Mountain Dew, deputies said.

As deputies arrived in the area, they said they saw Rhoden walking near a field north of Spirit Lake Road and Thornhill Road.

Following a foot chase, Rhoden was found hiding under a pickup truck in the Oak Preserve neighborhood and surrendered, according to authorities.

Deputies say the stolen money and cigars were found in his possession and a gun was located nearby.

According to authorities, Rhoden has been charged with robbery with a firearm, armed burglary structure, and violation of probation.

There were no injuries related to this incident.