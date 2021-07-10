Shooting investigation leads to standoff in Sarasota

article

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive.

Police officers responded to a condo building at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive, just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Officers say the 58-year-old male suspect is a disgruntled former employee at the condo complex who was fired from his maintenance job earlier this week. Officers believe the man fired shots into an empty, parked car.

Shortly after firing into the car, the man got into a dispute with two other people. Officers believe the man is now barricaded on the condo property.

The Sarasota Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Unit are working to negotiate a peaceful outcome. They have been on scene since 1 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin Drive is closed in all directions from South Lido Key Beach to the 1500 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive.

Residents and citizens are being asked to avoid the area and stay inside.