Shootout leads to 2 arrests, Pinellas Park police searching for 3rd suspect

The Brief Pinellas Park police say two men are in custody and a third is wanted after a shootout left two other people hurt on Monday. According to investigators, the incident started as a domestic disturbance involving Ruben Hernandez, 20, and his minor girlfriend. Hernandez and Marquis McBurrows have been arrested, while Mykel McBurrows has not been caught.



Two men were arrested and a third is wanted after Pinellas Park police say a shootout left two other people hurt.

The backstory:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the incident along 72nd Ave. on Monday started as a domestic disturbance involving Ruben Hernandez, 20, and his girlfriend, who is a minor.

Police say three men – Joe Perry, Marquis McBurrows and Mykel McBurrows – arrived a short time later to confront Hernandez and defend his girlfriend.

Both sides exchanged gunshots, according to investigators, leaving Perry and the minor hurt. Police say both have since been released from the hospital.

Officers arrested Hernandez on attempted first-degree murder charges and Marquis McBurrows on a charge of principal to attempted murder.

Mykel McBurrows, who police say will also face attempted first-degree murder charges, has not been caught as of Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mykel McBurrows is asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas Park Police Department.

