Silver Alert issued for Palm Harbor man

A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Michael Joseph Cilentro, of Palm Harbor, who was last seen at his home around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to deputies, Cilentro left his home to go to a barbershop located nearby at Alderman Road and U.S. Highway 19 in a burgundy 2014 Honda Civic with Florida tag EGW-H66 but never arrived.

Cilento is described as a white male, approximately 5'10" tall, 145 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, gray-green shorts, and white shoes.

Cilento suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information on Cilento's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.