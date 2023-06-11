Sixth Judicial Circuit Adult Drug Treatment Court provides unique option in recovery process

In the Sixth Judicial Circuit Adult Drug Treatment Court, the judges have alternatives for those who appear before them.

Rather than go to jail, participants can agree to addiction recovery with various means of refocusing their attention away from the substance abuse.

One of those alternatives is an "Art Challenge," where artwork from participants in the program put their work on display.

Creative Pinellas is showing that artwork currently in their Art in Recovery Exhibit.

READ: Creative Pinellas helping emerging artists get to the next level

"It's been really fascinating how incredibly self-reflective some of the work is and really shows the difficulty of the process," shared Beth Gelman.

She is the Senior Director of Arts and Cultural Programming at Creative Pinellas.

This exhibit brings a very different atmosphere than the typical artists shown at the galleries there.

"What we have here is a very varied type of artistry," she admitted, "What's interesting about this show is that recovery from drug abuse is something that we don't talk about in our society. It's very secret and hidden. This (exhibit) is an amazing opportunity to look through people's eyes. It gives a window on this very arduous journey that people are taking."

READ: Affordable housing for Pinellas County teachers moves one step closer to reality

To the viewer, it's a look into the world that someone struggling with addiction is struggling to escape from.

For the person who ends up in the court facing the judicial system over substance abuse, there is a visual example of this Art in Recovery program on display.

"Judge (Kimberly) Todd took this," shared Gelman showing a specific painting from a participant, "She has it hanging in her courtroom.

The program's goal is to show the public that there is hope while also throwing an addict a lifeline.

"There are all types of artworks that will move you and hopefully inspire you," said Gelman, "There is a window in, to recovery."

To learn more about the exhibit and the Creative Pinellas partnership with the judicial system click here.







