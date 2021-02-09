Skyway 10K may be virtual this year, but proceeds will still benefit military families

For the past three years, thousands of runners and walkers crossed the iconic Skyway Bridge during an annual 10K run, but this time around, it will be a virtual run because of the pandemic.

In an effort to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, the Skyway 10K organizers announced registration for the 6.2-mile virtual run will open Wednesday on the event’s website. It can be completed virtually anytime between March 6-31. It is open to the first 2,500 people to register.

Just like before, the entire cost of registration will be donated to the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Registration is $55 and those interested can begin signing up at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

LINK: Skyway 10K registration information

Runners will be able to print off a race bib, run the 10K race on a treadmill or where pedestrians are allowed, print a completion certification, and then receive a medal and shirt.

The first 2,000 registrants for the virtual race can bypass next year’s lottery system for the 5th Annual Skyway 10K. This is only if the 2022 run can occur in-person. This year’s registration will not apply to next year’s registration fee, organizers said.

"Due to COVID-19, our priority is the safety and well-being of our participants, volunteers, and staff," Nick Peters, executive director of the Armed Forces Families Foundation, said in a statement. "While we won’t be able to take in the extraordinary views from the top of the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge this year, we’re hopeful that people will be excited to participate in this event virtually and safely support our armed forces and their families."

Within the past three years, more than $4.8 million was raised for the Armed Forces Foundation. Last year’s race generated $642,880 in donations.

According to the foundation, the funds are used toward infrastructure projects for military families, veterans, and their families.

Organizers said anyone who may have additional questions about the 10K can email them at info@skyway10k.com.

