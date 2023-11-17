Smashing Pumpkins frontman takes to the ring as 2 wrestling events come to Bay Area

It’s a weekend of wrestling in the Bay Area with two events taking place in Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties.

On Friday, the NWA Invasion is taking place at the Winthrop Barn Theatre in Riverview.

Smashing Pumpkins front man and National Wrestling Alliance President Billy Corgan will be in the ring as he brings the stars of NWA Wrestling to compete against ‘the best of Fight The World Wrestling.’ NWA stars Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Kamile, Magic Jake, William Patrick Corgan,and Samantha Star, will all be there live.

The NWA Invasion begins at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

On Saturday, the NWA will return to Robarts Arena in Sarasota for the first time in 30 years.

The NWA is celebrating its recently announced television deal by bringing the old-school to the modern as a part of its Return to Robarts NWA Powerrr television taping LIVE Event experience to celebrate the history of the venue.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Click here for tickets.