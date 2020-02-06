Snake strikes reporter’s microphone in Australia

A snake-handling TV reporter in Australia was seen in video trying to hold her composure when a snake attacked her microphone.

Sarah Cawte, a Nine Network reporter in Souther New Wales town of Wagga Wagga, was doing a story on snakes when she decided to have the snake wrapped around her during a video take.

The snake didn’t seem to be happy with the microphone she was holding, and goes for three quick strikes at it. Cawte remained pretty calm through the shots.

“My cameraman and this snake handler just stood there, and they thought it was hilarious,” she said. “But it calmed down and I ended up getting the shot that I needed for my package and then as soon as that was done, I said to the snake handler, ‘Get it off me.’”

Cawte was doing a story on snake safety, and a real snake handler was nearby during the shoot. It's unclear what type of snake it is.

