Social media photos show bank robbery suspect posing with wads of cash before arrest

article

Federal authorities are accusing a former Wells Fargo employee of stealing more than $88,000 in cash from the vault of a bank in North Carolina.

An indictment unsealed this week alleges 29-year-old Arlando M. Henderson took the cash from customer deposits on at least 18 occasions throughout 2019 and then rigged the books to try to hide his actions.

He is accused of using the money to pay for personal expenses, including a $20,000 down payment on a 2019 Mercedes-Benz.

Henderson regularly posted on social media about his newfound riches, including photos with cash in his hands or all over the floor, the indictment said.

According to the US Attorney's Office, Henderson had been taking customers' cash deposits out of the vault for months, then would deposit the money into an ATM near the bank where he worked.

Advertisement

The Charlotte resident was arrested in San Diego Dec. 4. He faces multiple charges, including theft, embezzlement, financial institution fraud and 19 counts of theft.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Henderson has also been charged with transactional money laundering, which carries a penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His federal public defender in California did not respond to a request for comment from the Charlotte Observer on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.