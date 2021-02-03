Sold-out Super Bowl Experience allowing limited walk-ups Wednesday and Thursday

The NFL Super Bowl Experience reopens today, but this time around, organizers will allow a limited number of walk-ups at Julian B. Lane Park – only for Wednesday and Thursday.

The announcement came late Tuesday from Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director, Rob Higgins. He said capacity is limited and entry is not guaranteed.

The NFL Super Bowl Experience is best described as an interactive football theme park along the Tampa Riverwalk. Fans can virtually meet-and-greet NFL players, play games, and shop NFL merchandise.

They can also take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and compete against NFL players on LED screens in a 40-yard dash or a vertical jump. There’s a display showing all 54 Super Bowl rings.

Up until Wednesday, fans had to reserve a time slot using the NFL One Pass app. Now, only today and Thursday, organizers will accept limited walk-ups at Julian B. Lane Park.

The NFL Experience runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

