South Howard Stormwater Project back before Tampa City Council

Tampa City Council members are being asked to approve changes to the timeline for a previously approved grant funding agreement that would help finance a massive stormwater project in South Tampa.

The request follows years of pushback, delays, and tabled votes surrounding the controversial project, particularly from business owners along South Howard Avenue.

What we know:

The stormwater project would replace aging water mains and sewer lines in the neighborhood, some of which are more than 100 years old.

It would also add roughly 6,000 linear feet of new box culverts in areas where there is currently no existing drainage system.

City leaders say the project is designed to reduce flooding in seven neighborhoods around South Howard, which routinely flood during summer storms and saw hundreds of homes inundated during hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Why is it controversial?

Despite South Howard’s long-standing flooding problems, the project has generated significant acrimony among residents and business owners in the wealthy corridor.

Much of the disagreement centers on the city’s proposed solution and its route down South Howard Avenue, a main artery at the heart of the SoHo entertainment district.

Some business owners warn months of road closures during construction could result in tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue.

In December, opposition from high-profile businesses intensified. Victor DiMaio, a consultant for Bern’s Steak House and the Epicurean Hotel, said the businesses are prepared to formally intervene in the permitting process if necessary.

What they're saying:

"We don’t want to do it, but if we’re forced to do it as intervener, we will be applying to the [state] agencies as the city applies for permits to oppose the permits being issued until we can reach an agreement," DiMaio said.

What we don't know:

A final design and total estimated cost for the stormwater project have not yet been released.

What's next:

If council members approve the revised timeline, the grant funding agreement would remain in place while the city continues working toward a final design, which it estimates will be finished by this summer.

Additional council votes are expected once construction design plans and cost estimates are finalized.