South St. Pete shooting victim found with life-threatening injuries, police say

article

St. Pete police said a man with a gunshot wound was found along a street, and they are trying to investigate the events that led up to the shooting.

Officers responded to the area of 15th Avenue South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South before 10 p.m. Monday. They said that's where they found the victim, a 26-year-old.

Police said his injuries are life-threatening.

No suspect was in custody, and investigators haven't released a possible suspect description

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

