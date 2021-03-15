Deadly crash involving cement truck closes southbound I-75 in Sarasota County

article

Troopers have closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near State Road 681 for two separate crashes. In one of those crashes, at least one person was killed.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash involves a cement truck and another truck. A separate crash involved a septic tank.

The events leading up to both crashes remain under investigation. Southbound traffic will be rerouted at SR-681, troopers said.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. There is no word on when lanes will reopen.

Check back for updates.

