Southeast High School student arrested after school administrators find gun in fanny pack

A student at Southeast High School has been arrested after a handgun was found in their fanny pack, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, deputies say school administrators notified a School Resource deputy that a gun was found when they searched a student for a vape device.

Deputies say no threats were made about violence towards anyone at the school.

Authorities are still investigating where the student got the gun and why it was on school property.

Deputies say the student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.