Southwest passengers scramble for flights following weekend mass cancelations across U.S., Tampa

It's been a frustrating weekend for air travelers who booked flights with Southwest Airlines. Many are waking up Monday morning in places they weren't expecting to be.

Over the weekend, nearly 2,000 flights were canceled nationwide, including some at Tampa International Airport. At TPA, there were long lines at the Southwest counter, with people trying to get where they needed to be over the weekend.

All of the confusion came on the heels of a lawsuit filed by the Southwest Pilots Association on Friday, attempting to halt the airline from forcing its pilots to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the airline representatives said the cancelations have nothing to do with that.

Southwest Airlines said in an emailed statement that it had experienced weather challenges in its Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, which were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region. Those issues triggered delays and prompted significant cancellations for the airlines beginning Friday evening.

"That sounds like baloney to me," said BJ Romero, who woke up Sunday expecting to fly out of TPA on a Southwest flight. "The weather is fine in all connecting areas, there’s no bad weather. There’s got to be something behind the scenes they’re not telling us."

Passengers told FOX13 that some local Southwest employees had a slightly different explanation, telling travelers at TPA that some cancellations had to do with staff shortages. FOX 13 reached out to Southwest, specifically asking them about staff shortages, but they responded with the same statement they issued on Saturday:

"No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday. Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday afternoon due to widespread severe weather, military training and limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center. Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place. Please contact the airlines for details about current flight schedules."

For those traveling out of TPA, you can check your flight status here.