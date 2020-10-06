Speeding driver killed after crashing into tractor-trailer in Thonotosassa, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a Tampa man died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday night.

The crash occurred around 10:37 p.m. Troopers said a 58-year-old man was traveling east in a van on State Road 582, approaching the U.S. Highway 301, "at a high speed."

Meanwhile, a semi-truck made a left turn from northbound U.S. 301, and was traveling along a left curve in the westbound lanes of SR-582. Troopers said the driver of the van failed to negotiate the same curve, left the roadway, crossed over the median, and entered the westbound lanes.

As a result, investigators said the van struck the tractor-trailer and passed underneath the trailer.

Troopers said the driver of the van died from his injuries. He was not identified.

Advertisement

The driver of the tractor-trailer, also a 58-year-old man, had no injuries.