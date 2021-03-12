Sports and shows: Upcoming live events in Tampa Bay allowing fans to attend

They were one of the first things to go, but live events are slowly making their return to the Bay Area as organizers figure out how to welcome crowds back in safe ways.

This weekend, there is Monster Jam. The fun starts Friday at Raymond James Stadium and will go through Sunday. While the event promises a lot of high-flying and four-wheel excitement, safety is still their top priority.

The event will have limited attendance and audience members will be seated in pods to make sure their groups can stay safely socially-distant. Face-coverings will also be required. This is just one example of how events are adapting to fit this COVID-era, proving it can be safely.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be opening the stands back up to the general public after Amalie Arena closed its doors as a safety precaution back in January. For the past couple weeks, family and friends of players have been allowed to be in attendance.

However, Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators will host about 3,800 fans -- that’s roughly 20% capacity of Amalie Arena. Lightning officials said they feel confident enough to welcome fans back safely, as they too will have multiple safety precautions and requirements in place.

The date is also fast approaching for WrestleMania 37. Many people were disappointed after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year, it will be hosted on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on March 16, but organizers have yet to release how many people will be allowed in attendance.

The Grand Prix will also be back in St. Pete on from April 23 to 25. It will look almost identical to the version that was hosted back in October.

Only 20,000 fans will be allowed in per day, masks will be required and temperature checks will be performed before entry as organizers hope to host yet another safe event.

