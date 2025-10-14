Spring Hill daycare worker accused of abusing disabled child calling it 'funny' at the moment

The Brief A Spring Hill daycare worker is accused of abusing a disabled child. Video surveillance from inside a classroom at Tender Care PPEC shows Kaitlyn Pitzer aggressively pushing the child's head back. Hernando County deputies say Pitzer then began rubbing hand sanitizer on the child's arm wounds, causing the child to run across the room in distress.



A Spring Hill daycare worker has been charged with child abuse after acting violently towards a disabled 11-year-old, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Video surveillance from inside a classroom at Tender Care PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care) shows 36-year-old Kaitlyn Pitzer aggressively pushing the child's head back in an awkward way before smearing cake icing on the child's face.

Minutes later, officials say Pitzer began rubbing hand sanitizer on the child's arm wounds, causing the child to run across the room in distress.

What they're saying:

Investigators showed the child's family the video, and they said the violent acts could have caused serious injury due to pre-existing medical conditions.

They also said their child's arm wounds have not healed properly since the incident.

When deputies confronted her about the incident, she admitted to everything and said it was "funny" at the moment.

HCSO says that the child is a vulnerable victim with documented medical conditions, and the actions captured on video clearly fell outside the boundaries of appropriate and lawful care.

Pitzer was arrested at her home and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

