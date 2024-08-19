Spring Hill man accused in deadly shooting outside bar

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Spring Hill man is accused of shooting and killing another man outside a bar over the weekend.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Howard, 35, will be arrested on a second-degree murder charge. He is currently hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself when he tried running off from the scene.

Deputies said they responded to Mermaids Lounge off of Commercial Way in Spring Hill after a reported shooting just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Witnesses told officials that Willie Joe Frazier Jr. was shot multiple times by Howard while standing in front of the bar.

Frazier was taken to the hospital, but the sheriff's office said he died from his injuries.

Howard tried running off after the shooting. However, investigators said he accidentally shot himself in the side while trying to tuck his gun into his waistband.

According to HCSO, deputies took Howard into custody outside a nearby business located near the intersection of Berkeley Manor Boulevard and Frontage Road.

Authorities said they believe the incident started inside Mermaids Lounge when the victim bumped into the suspect. Howard then exited the bar and waited for Frazier outside the front door, according to deputies.

Once the victim walked out of the bar a few minutes later, Howard confronted him about "why he put his hands on him," according to investigators. Both of them exchanged words, and Frazier began walking away.

However, deputies said Howard followed the victim, which is when it appeared Frazier punched the suspect. That's when Howard pulled out his gun and shot the victim multiple times, which was captured on video surveillance, according to HCSO.

Howard is under guard by the Pasco Sheriff's Office at an area trauma center. Deputies said once he's released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Pasco County Jail.

