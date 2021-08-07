Spring Hill residents safely escape early morning house fire that heavily damaged home

article

Occupants of a single-wide manufactured home in Spring Hill are safe after a fire damaged their residence early Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of Hargrove St.

According to rescue personnel, an adult who was in the home called for help after noticing a fire in the back hallway and rear bedroom.

Firefighters say it was difficult for them to get inside the home to fight the fire because windows and doors were boarded up. But, they were able to put out the fire within four minutes by using a hose stream through the front door.

According to HCFES, the fire heavily damaged the home and there were no working smoke detectors inside.

Firefighters say the fire began near a window-mounted air conditioning unit.

The State Fire Marshal was notified of the origin and cause of the fire.

The displaced occupants were referred to the Red Cross for assistance.

