St. Augustine held first St. Patrick's Day in the U.S., historians say

article

When you think of where the first U.S. St. Patrick's Day celebration was held, Florida may not be the top answer. But, according to historians, evidence shows the first parade indeed occurred in St. Augustine.

According to the History Channel, the first recorded U.S. parade to celebrate the feat of St. Patrick was on March 17, 1601, in Florida's oldest city.

Those in St. Augustine even hold an annual parade to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and as a reminder that St. Augustine was the first to do so. This year's was held on March 12.

City officials there also claim St. Augustine held the first recorded parade in the world.

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day: The history behind the holiday in the United States

J. Michael Francis, a history professor at the University of South Florida, told The Washington Post he stumbled upon the discovery by accident, but learned the parade was held on March 17, 1601. At the time, there was a Spanish colony operating under the Irish vicar, whose name was Ricardo Artur.

He said it’s not unusual for artillery to be fired during times of celebrations and religious festivals. As he was looking over Spanish colonial records, including gun powder expenditures, he read about canons being fired to honor San Augustin, but almost missed the mention of another saint: Saint Patrick.

"At first, it didn’t register because it was so unexpected," Francis told the Post. "Then I thought, wait a second, they had a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in St. Augustine in 1600?"

Another entry showed St. Augustine held a parade the following year.

MORE: St. Patrick's Day food deals and restaurant specials in US

In a PBS documentary, "Secrets of Spanish Florida," they note there were at least two Irish residents in St. Augustine at the time. One of them being Ricardo Artur, a parish priest, and likely the responsible party for the celebration of Saint Patrick.

"When Arthur disappears from the historical records, so too do the references to the Irish saint, and soon thereafter, the memory of the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and processions began to fade from public memory," according to PBS.

Advertisement

It wouldn’t be until more than a century later when Boston held its first St. Patrick's Day in 1737. New York City held its parade in 1762.