St. Pete Catholic church to hold Ash Wednesday prayer vigil for Ukraine

Members of Tampa Bay's Ukranian Catholic community are planning to hold a prayer vigil at noon on Ash Wednesday as Pope Francis invites people around the world to pray and fast for Ukraine.

Wednesday, March 2 is Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Season of Lent, a 40-day period of preparation for the celebration of Easter. During this time of preparation, Catholics and others devote themselves in a special way to prayer and works of charity and observe days of fasting and abstinence.



Fasting is to be observed on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday by all Catholics between the ages of 18 to 59 years. On days of fasting, one full meal is allowed. Abstinence from meat is to be observed by all Catholics who are 14 years of age or older. Ash Wednesday, all the Fridays of Lent, and Good Friday are days of abstinence.

Catholics believe that fasting and abstinence allow them to simplify their lifestyles so that they can be freed from distractions to hear and respond to God’s continued call to conversion and holiness.

During services on Ash Wednesday, ashes are applied to the forehead in the sign of the cross. The priest of minister says, "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you will return," or "Repent and believe in the Gospel."



Everyone is welcome to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday. The prayer vigil will be held at noon at Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, located at 434 90th Avenue North, St. Petersburg.