Vigils, rallies across Bay Area add to mounting US support for Ukraine

As Russian troops look to topple Ukraine's major cities, those in Tampa Bay with relatives there are desperate for the fighting to stop.

A vigil was held in St. Petersburg, Florida for all those in harm's way.

"They are willing to fight," said Lucy Sawa of Sarasota. "And they will die if they have to, that's how much they love Ukraine."

Her relatives are hiding in a basement in a small village, desperate for Putin's army to leave them be. They have no weapons, just supplies to keep themselves going.

"They are not being evacuated yet," she said. "They are hoping they won't have to."

Speakers at the ceremony, which was also held inside the Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, called for Putin to succumb to international pressure to draw down his invasion, instead of resorting to tactics that may be even more inhumane than what we've already seen.

Relatives of Jerry Chomanczuk are in Kyiv.

"They have picked up guns. They are defending the city to the best of their ability," said Chomanczuk. "They are engineers, doctors, common housewives, they are trying to protect their family. Their country."

While Lucy has been able to reach her relatives over messaging apps, communications in Kyiv are spotty.

Chomanczuk says there's clearly something Putin has misread about the country he is invading without provocation.

"I don't care how big Putin's army is," Choamczuk said. "He may win a couple of battles, however, in the long term, Russia will never be able to take over Ukraine."

Parishioners here have started gathering both money and supplies in hopes of sending it to their relatives before they run out of both.

