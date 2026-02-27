2-time St. Pete Grand Prix winner Sébastien Bourdais raises $40K for Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

The Brief Two-time St. Pete Grand Prix winner Sébastien Bourdais took FOX 13’s Mark Wilson on a high-speed ride in a Mazda MX-5, reaching about 140 mph on the downtown street course. The 1.8-mile, 14-turn Grand Prix of St. Petersburg track includes a runway straightaway and a Bayshore stretch where IndyCars can approach 180 mph. Bourdais, president of Kart4Kids, raised $40,000 this year to benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital through his racing efforts.



No one knows the streets of St. Petersburg quite like two-time St. Pete Grand Prix winner Sébastien Bourdais. The former ChampCar, IndyCar, F-1 and current IMSA driver invited FOX 13’s Mark Wilson for a ride around the track in a Mazda MX-5 — much like the car he’ll race Sunday after the IndyCar race.

What they're saying:

Wilson, who started the IndyCar race in 2015 in the back seat of the pace car driven by racing legend Mario Andretti, says this was as much fun if not even better.

"I can’t believe how well it brakes. My eyes about popped out of my eyeballs in every turn," Wilson said, after his ride that approached speeds of 140 mph on the straightaway behind Al Lang Stadium on the bayfront. "He’s incredible. Watching the way Sebastian maneuvers these corners, I’m amazed."

"It’s a lot of fun to get out on this track, especially in this car. It’s nimble, it’s quick, it brakes well and handles very well around these tight turns," Bourdais said.

The street course is a 1.8 mile layout with 14 turns, a runway for one straightaway and another along the Bayshore where IndyCar drivers reach speeds nearing 180 mph.

Dig deeper:

Bourdais is also president of the nonprofit Kart4Kids, which raises funds for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with a pro-am kart race each year.

Bourdais raised $40,000 for the charity this year with sponsorship for his MX-5.

"It’s all for fun and the kids, and I’m honored that I am able to race and represent Kart4Kids," Bourdais said.