St. Pete man arrested on 16 child porn charges: PCSO
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A St. Pete man was arrested for possessing and transferring child porn after Pinellas County investigators say they received a tip.
39-year-old Steven Landice was identified and arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and 6 counts of transmission of child pornography.
Detectives say that the children were between the ages of three and eight.
Landice was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added as detectives look closer into Landice's life.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
