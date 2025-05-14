St. Pete man arrested on 16 child porn charges: PCSO

The Brief A St. Pete man was arrested on 16 child porn charges, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Detectives say that the children were between the ages of three and eight. 39-year-old Steven Landice was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.



A St. Pete man was arrested for possessing and transferring child porn after Pinellas County investigators say they received a tip.

39-year-old Steven Landice was identified and arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and 6 counts of transmission of child pornography.

Detectives say that the children were between the ages of three and eight.

Landice was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added as detectives look closer into Landice's life.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

