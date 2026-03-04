St. Pete man accused of shining laser at sheriff’s helicopter: PCSO

article

A 71-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after deputies say he pointed a laser at a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Tuesday night.

According to PCSO, the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, while the agency’s helicopter was in the air near 38th Avenue North. Flight deputies reported that a green laser beam was flashed at the cockpit while they were in the air.

Deputies learned the laser was coming from a home on 29th Avenue North. Flight crews kept eyes on the suspect from above while leading deputies to the home, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO says deputies spoke with James Mock and placed him under arrest. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and faces a felony charge of misuse of a laser lighting device.

Under Florida law, it is a third-degree felony to knowingly and willfully shine, point, or focus a laser beam at someone operating a motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft.