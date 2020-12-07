St. Pete mayor to introduce campaign to raise awareness of COVID-19 safety guidelines

Mayor Rick Kriseman will detail a new campaign to get people to follow recommended CDC guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kriseman will provide additional information on the “Race to Safe” campaign 10 a.m. Monday on the steps of St. Petersburg City Hall.

Sunday night, the mayor tweeted Pinellas County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is the lowest among Florida’s most populated counties, but -- he says, "but we can and must do better."





The two-week COVID-19 test positivity rate in Pinellas County stands at 5.7% Compare that to 8.4% in Miami-Dade County.

As cases spike last Thursday – city and county leaders came together to stress the importance of businesses following the local COVID ordinance.

Deputies are distributing signs reminding everyone what the rules are, then conducting more checks to make sure establishments are requiring masks and physical distancing.

Individuals can no longer be cited per the governor, but businesses can be fined up to $500 for not following rules.