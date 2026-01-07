St. Pete business owner's hobby turns into new chapter for Art Stone Co.

The Brief Art Stone Co. in St. Pete first began as a yard statue and bird bath company, but the owner's orchid hobby unexpectedly became the business' main attraction. Customers were drawn to the flowers, which helped the owner come up with a new business direction. An orchid festival at Sunken Gardens on March 29 will offer tips and education for all plant enthusiasts.



A St. Petersburg business owner's hobby turned into an unexpected opportunity.

His orchids were grown to accent and help sell yard statues at his store called Art Stone Co., but ironically, they ended up stealing the spotlight.

His customers were drawn to the flowers, and now his shop is full of colorful orchids alongside its decor. Poland said the fourth generation business first pulled a license to sell orchids in 1980, but his hobby of growing them started in 1976.

What they're saying:

"You get to love them so much that you want to learn, and if you see somebody doing something of what you're not doing, you ask questions," Poland said. "It makes my life easier growing them because I pick up a little thing here, a little thing there just watching other people grow."

Poland loves the diversity and variety of orchids. He said Florida has more than 300 species, but he tries to sell what is easy to grow in Florida, saying, "If I can't grow it, I'm not going to sell it."

What's next:

Poland plans to continue expanding the orchid collection while inspiring local gardeners to care for these delicate plants.

What you can do:

Art Stone Co. is located at 3611 Tyrone Boulevard North in St. Pete. It's open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Sundays.

For those looking to learn more about orchids, the Sunken Gardens Orchid Festival on Sunday, March 29, brings growers from across Florida to share tips and guidance on planting, care and cultivation.