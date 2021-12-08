St. Pete officers go Christmas shopping to spread holiday cheer to children, families in need

This year, Santa once again had some help from officers at the St. Petersburg Police Department as they spent their morning at Walmart filling up their shopping carts for kids in the community.

It’s all part of their "Park, Walk and Joy" event. The goal is to make sure kids and families in need in St. Pete have a happy holiday season.

Officers handpicked 195 kids who could use some holiday magic from community rec centers, their police athletic league and also kids whose families have been victims to a crime over the past year.

With those kids in mind, they went shopping Wednesday morning. On their lists were a little bit of everything -- from toys to games to clothes, specific items that their kids not only want, but need this holiday season.

READ: St. Pete PD grant program benefits community with money seized from criminals

Now that the shopping is done, officers will wrap all of the presents. Over the next two weeks, the department will host pizza parties throughout the community to hand out all the goodies.

Officers with SPPD told FOX 13 that seeing the kids’ smiling faces when they get their presents is always the best part. The outreach gives them the opportunity to spread Christmas cheer while also strengthening the department’s relationship with some of the youngest members in the community.

"It means everything. It’s a great way to interact with the community, but it’s also a great way to do something on a positive level and it’s a great interaction with the community. And the parties that they have are very, very interesting, it’s a great time," said Asst. Chief Joseph Dente with SPPD.

SPPD says they will still accept toy donations and gift cards to hand out to those in need that they encounter while out on patrol.

If you’re interested in spreading some holiday cheer, you can drop off donations at the St. Petersburg Police Department.

