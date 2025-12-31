St. Pete Pier packed with crowds to ring in New Year despite cold temperatures

The Brief Crowds packed the St. Pete Pier on New Year’s Eve, bundling up as temperatures dipped into the upper 40s. Thousands were expected to join in on all the New Year's festivities, cautioning the public to be safe and smart. NYE at the St. Pete Pier featured live music, food vendors and a fireworks show at midnight.



As the clocks counted down to 2026, crowds gathered at the St. Pete Pier to ring in the New Year.

What we know:

Plenty of people came prepared for the wintery weather with jackets, hoodies, gloves and beanies. Temperatures dipped into the upper 40s, as a steady coastal breeze moved through the pier.

READ: America 250: Big events across the country to have on your radar for 2026

April McPherson drove over from Zephyrhills with her daughter, Ariana, to take in the fireworks show.

"We didn’t get a chance to see the fireworks last year," she said. "I decided to bring her down for the fireworks."

Local perspective:

NYE at the St. Pete Pier was a free community event featuring live music, DJs and games throughout the evening. Champagne and cocktail bars were also part of the celebration.

MORE: New laws taking effect in 2026: What you need to know

Among the crowd was Alex Grey, who stood out in a colorful costume wrapped in bright lights.

"This is great because all the lights that people bring in, add more to the aurora of New Year’s Eve," he said.

Nearby, the smell of fried food filled the air, as vendors served people on the pier. Dozens of food stands sold burgers, corn dogs, pizza, cheesesteaks and funnel cakes.

Cary Petron has been working on New Year’s Eve in St. Pete for the last 37 years. He is the owner of St. Pete Concessions and has watched the annual celebration grow over the decades.

READ: Best ways to tackle debt after the holidays

What they're saying:

"The atmosphere is great, and the people are great," Petron said. "Meeting people from out of town, tourists, locals. Honestly, it’s fun."

Petron said the cold weather couldn’t keep people away from the celebration and firework show.

"People really come out, it’s amazing. Even under the elements," he concluded. "They come out for the fireworks, to celebrate the New Year."

The firework show at the St. Pete Pier will take place at midnight to celebrate the New Year. The display will last for approximately 20 minutes and is viewable from anywhere along the downtown St. Pete waterfront.