St. Pete restaurant employees burned after co-worker sprays grease on them, police say

A St. Petersburg restaurant employee is accused of spraying grease on two co-workers Tuesday evening, police say.

The St. Pete Police Department says Ocassio Cubby was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery. He's an employee at PoFolks Restaurant on 34th Street North.

Officers responded after the employee got into an altercation in the kitchen. The department says Cubby sprayed grease on a man and woman, who are his co-workers.

Both victims suffered burns and were taken to Tampa General Hospital's burn unit for treatment. St. Pete police say their injuries weren't life-threatening.