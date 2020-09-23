St. Petersburg police arrest driver in fatal hit and run crash

article

St. Petersburg police arrested Donald Davis after they say he hit and killed a bicyclist and fled the scene.

It happened Wednesday at 9:46 a.m.

According to police, Earnest Jenkins, 49, was riding his bicycle southbound on the west side of Dr. MLK Street South and rode through the red light at 22nd Avenue South, striking the side of an SUV that was eastbound with the green light. Police said Davis left the scene of the crash.

Jenkins was taken to an area hospital and died on Thursday.

Davis was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving while license is suspended/canceled/revoked.

