St. Petersburg sees vegan businesses boom

In St. Petersburg's Grand Central District, Celine Beltgens is making a mark in the growing vegan industry.

"I own Valhalla Bakery, Valkyrie Doughnuts and Freya's Diner. We are plant-based concepts where we are trying to make a change and show people that you can eat healthy and have a good diet," she said.

The sweet-treat offerings of Valhalla Bakery juxtapose with the savory options at Freya's. Valkyrie Doughnuts is just a few doors down.

"My cousin's son has severe dairy allergies, so when we started creating food I wanted to make things that he could have and more people could have access to," Beltgens explained. "So by removing egg and dairy, which are two of the most common allergens, it makes a really good product that more people could have. And if we can create recipes where you can't tell and most people know that we're plant-based, it just makes a better product all around. It's more accessible."

Beltgens opened her first Valhalla and Valkyrie locations in Orlando and saw rising opportunity in the Sunshine City.

"When I started looking around St. Pete, it's such a gem, just seeing the small businesses and the fiercely localness of it," she offered.

"She had a niche. We didn't have a bakery," agreed David Foote, the executive director of the Grand Central District Association.

Local leaders have noticed a big takeoff in the vegan food market in St. Petersburg.

"It wasn't a category before. Just three years ago, we had maybe one or two. Love Food Central was one of the most popular. Valhalla has become a big popular one. I think we're skewing younger, younger generation, and people are responding to what the audience is," continued Foote.

"It's a reflection upon your changing demographics. Those that want to have additional food that they can enjoy whether they live here or whether they're on vacation."

"Cider Press is a great example of one that really started. Then you've also got plant-based ice cream. In fact, somebody even said you could go and plan your whole day around vegan restaurants from breakfast all the way down to dessert at night," said Steve Hayes, the president and CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater.

As these vegan-friendly options expand, so does the appeal.

"I would say 75% of our customers are not vegan but they're attracted to it because we're making aesthetic, delicious food and I think it's the same across the board," Beltgens added.