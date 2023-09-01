3 teenagers arrested after social media argument escalates into deadly St. Pete shooting: police

article

A teenager was shot and killed, and three other teenagers were arrested after a social media argument escalated into an armed confrontation in St. Pete on Wednesday.

According to St. Pete police, two groups of teens and young adults had engaged in an ongoing argument over social media.

This argument continued to escalate when at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, four armed teenagers went to a home in the area of 6th Avenue South and 29th Street.

When the four teens arrived, they confronted and fired at an armed man who was defending his home, according to police. One of the four teens, a 17-year-old, was injured and died.

The three other teenagers involved in the group were arrested on Friday and charged with second degree attempted murder, police reported. Two of the three also face felony murder charges.

Police reported the man who returned fire from his home is not being charged at this time.