St. Pete's Localtopia event marks 13 years of supporting small businesses

The Brief More than 300 local businesses gathered at Williams Park for the 13th annual Localtopia, celebrating "all things local" in St. Petersburg. Organizers say the event is often vendors’ best sales day of the year, providing huge support amid tourism declines and recent business closures. Business owners emphasized the importance of year-round community support, noting that shopping local directly benefits families in the community.



Love is in the air for small businesses.

It’s St. Petersburg's Localtopia, where the community celebrates all things local.

"Small businesses are the heart of St. Pete, and they've had a very tough couple of years. First starting with COVID, this year you've probably seen a large number of local businesses closing," Les Lloyd, welcome center manager for Localtopia, said. "We have a decrease in tourism, and each year the majority of vendors tell us that this is their best day of the year, and many of them say it's the day that kept them in business that year. That was really pointed the year after COVID in 2021. But each year it happens."

The backstory:

In its 13th year, more than 300 local businesses gathered at Williams Park with the goal of connecting with the community that keeps them going.

"There’s such big support from the community out here, and being a local business here, like we just want to interact more with the people in the community because they support us all year long. So we want to be here for them and show them who we are," Erica Holland, owner of The Roaming Petal, said.

What they're saying:

"Meeting people that we see around town. Honestly, that is one of the best things. I know multiple customers, and I’ll see them around town, and it’s fun doing business where we're at," Bryce Lichtenberg, lead designer at Kitchens Today, said.

With St. Pete being home to so many small businesses, business owners hope the support from today continues all year round.

"St. Pete is so special for how much we have of that and I think it's just, I mean, when people say on like memes on the internet, but your money for a small business is going to like a family in your community," Steven Peterman, owner of Pete’s Bagels, said.

Big picture view:

Event organizers hope this continues to grow every year.

"We’re calling this year's event the largest outpouring of local love that St. Pete has ever seen," Lloyd said.

For more information about Localtopia, visit their website here.