State approves Hillsborough County's plan for opening short-term rentals

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) officially approved Hillsborough County’s plan to safely facilitate short-term vacation rental reservations in the county.



In its plan submitted to the state earlier this week, Hillsborough County outlined several guidelines that establish best practices to ensure guest safety. The county also committed to routinely reviewing and updating the plan as needed.



The guidelines established by the county, along with standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), establish best practices to help ensure guest safety. The plan covers three areas: guest safety/health; staffing standards and guidelines; and social distancing.



Of note in the plan, vacation rental reservations, from areas identified by Governor DeSantis as high risk through Executive Orders, must be for periods longer than the quarantine period.



Hillsborough County encourages residents to continue to take these 5 steps to safeguard themselves and others:

1. Seniors and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition are strongly encouraged to stay at home, except when participating in essential activities and obtaining essential services, and should take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

2. All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others.

3. Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.

4. Cloth face coverings are recommended in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g. grocery stores and pharmacies). A how-to video on making face coverings can be found here as well as in Spanish.

5. To reduce risk, the CDC recommends washing hands often, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

