State attorney to announce decision on charges against 67 Tampa protesters

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is set to announce whether he will drop charges against the 67 protesters arrested in downtown Tampa nearly two weeks ago.

A rally was held Sunday night urging Warren to drop the charges where a few hundred protested the charges against those who were arrested on June 2 for unlawful assembly.

“People have a right to peacefully assemble. People have the right to express their opinion. People have a right to protest," Tampa Bay Community Action Committee Organizer Bill Aiman, who organized Sunday's event, said.

On June 2, peaceful demonstrations began in the early afternoon. However, by night, crowds grew by size and frustration. Around 11:45 p.m., Tampa police ordered the crowd of about 300 to disperse after an object was thrown at officers. Over 60 remained and were arrested.

Sunday's demonstration comes after state attorneys in Jacksonville and Miami both announced charges will be dropped against protesters who violated curfew or who were arrested for unlawful assembly.

"It's disturbing. It shows a trend of the criminalization of protests," Aiman said.

Warren's press conference begins at noon Monday.