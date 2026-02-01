Lakeland mobile home fire leaves 1 dead: PCFR

article

One person was killed in a mobile home fire in Lakeland Sunday morning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene on Scenic View Street, where a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews contained the fire and searched the home, where a person was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene, according to PCFR.

Officials say they are still working to notify next of kin.

PCFR says no firefighters were injured.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.

What they're saying:

"Scenes like this are always tough for all involved — especially when entrapment is suspected. Our first arriving crews encountered heavy fire conditions, our crew gained access to the structure and made a valiant effort to locate any entrapped occupants. Our crews located a victim who succumbed to their injuries," Fire Chief Shawn Smith said. "All Polk County Fire Rescue members send our condolences to the family and friends of the individual at this difficult time."